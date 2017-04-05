The last Ringling Brothers circus rolled through Sunbury

The end of an era…the last Ringling Brothers train through Sunbury

SUNBURY—It was the last train in Sunbury Tuesday…for the final time, the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey’s circus train ran through Sunbury. Valley residents and some distant travelers came out to watch the end of an era. Sue Duttinger of Selinsgrove came out to re-live one of her childhood memories, “I’m watching the last run of the Ringling Brother and Barnum & Bailey’s Circus train, because I’ve seen it many, many times as a child and I don’t want to miss the last run.”

Duttinger lamented the end of the circus and its historical relevance, “The fact that they did away with the elephants last year, and now this is going to be the last year for the circus itself. To not see it anymore is going to be hard for kids to not understand what real circuses were back in the day.”

The final performance for Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey’s Circus will be May 21st, 2017 in New York. The circus has been an American institution for 140 years. (Christopher Elio)