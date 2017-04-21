The Greater Susquehanna Valley’s “Day of Action”

SUNBURY — If you’re out and about in Sunbury, you may see a bunch of people wearing blue t-shirts raking, and cleaning up the town. Students, and adults are out in force today doing their part to help the community as part of the Greater Susquehanna United Way’s “Day of Action.”

Melissa Rowse, Degenstein library director says they’ve participated in the “Day of Action” for several years, “They went around the outside of our library and helped to clean up. They did a little spring cleaning as well as trash pick up. Right now, they are inside of our library helping us to straighten our shelves and replace all of our bookends.”

The volunteers working at the library were mostly students from Shikellamy High School, 11 of them to be exact. Talle Troup, a sophmore at Shikillamy High School says it’s important to contribute to the community they live in and how they came to volunteer for this day, “A bunch of us sophmores got picked to be a part of “Peer Leadership.” We were nominated by a bunch of our teachers at school for our leadership qualities that we show in our school. We all thought it would be a good idea to help in our community.”

Hundreds of volunteer spread out through Union, Snyder and Northumberland Counties today, helping non-profit agencies. “Day of Action” is an annual event put on by the Greater SusquehannaValley United Way. (Chris Elio)