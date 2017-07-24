The effects of road work on our Valley businesses

NORTHUMBERLAND—The road work associated with the CSVT project and the Duke Street Reconstruction may have some business along Route 147 wondering if their customers might get the wrong message.

Josh Bergeron, owner of the Wholesale Spa Warehouse says people are trying to avoid the construction and might go somewhere else to shop, “People believe it’s inconvenient to come down Route 147 to purchase any chemicals or pool supplies so they are just going to the easier locations to get to.”

Kathy Specht, W & S distributors says PennDOT has been very helpful during this time, “They have been very cooperative with us like when there has been an issue with signage or anything they quickly address it, and we just feel like we just have to get the word our now that the roads are open. The Duke Street project is a long term thing but it’s not stopping traffic at all traffic is moving through.”

Jeff Mertz is the owner of Mertz Meats says it is actually easier to get through Northumberland with no truck traffic, “It’s easier to travel through Northumberland without the truck traffic and in a couple years when we have this bypass it will be easier yet.”

Business owners in the Northumberland say they have one simple messages; minus a short detour—the road is open, there is much less truck traffic and they are open for business!