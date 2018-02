WEST MILTON – A child’s death a week ago is being investigated by state police and the Montour County Coroner’s office. 3-year-old Ryder Engleman of rural Lewisburg died in a fall Tuesday, January 23, according to state police. They term the investigation an ‘accidental death.’

The Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said the he is awaiting final autopsy results, due in about 8 to 12 weeks. Lynn said the child was in a home in the West Milton area when the fall occurred.