The dangers of a state trooper’s job

SUNBURY – Law enforcement is a challenging and dangerous career. So says Trooper Rick Blair, who was a recent guest on WKOK Sunrise, where he talked about the real issues police face these days.

Blair says his most recent days on the job have been the most terrifying, “I have to admit it probably is the scariest time in my career. It’s been nearly nineteen years now that I’ve been a trooper. When you hear of officers getting shot while they’re pumping gas or doing just regular things, we all are more aware and try to be a little more cautious.”

His job not only affects him, Blair says it takes a toll on his family too, “My wife says to me many times that she can’t wait until I retire because she’s concerned. Any police officer who does this job for any length of time probably has a few moments in his career that he was lucky to go home. We all have those things that happen and you walk out the door to go home for the day, thinking I’m lucky to be walking out today.”

Despite the risks, Blair is grateful for his career, serving the public. He says the department is always looking for new officers, “It’s a career that somebody wants to do, we definitely are in need of new troopers. It’s a great time to apply to state police. That’s for sure.”

For more information on the Pennsylvania state police visit www.psp.pa.gov.Trooper Rick Blair was a recent guest on WKOK Sunrise. You can listen to his full interview online at www.wkok.com.