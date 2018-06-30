Excessive heat: CSR 911 monitoring heat and taking steps

LEWISBURG – The Snyder and Union County regional 911 dispatchers are monitoring the heat this weekend and are keeping a particular eye out for fire fighters. The CSR 911 is taking a precautionary step, whenever a fire call is dispatched this weekend, in additional to the fire units, they will also automatically dispatch an ALS (Advanced Life Support) unit with an paramedic on board.

Chad Aucker, Operations Manager, said, if volunteers or William Cameron fire fighters get called out Saturday or Sunday, the ALS unit will be there to help in the ‘rehab’ of a fire crew. He says

‘rehab’ for is a fire fighting term which refers to replenishing fluids, monitoring vital signs and making sure the crews are okay.

Additionally, he said the local EMA is monitoring the region making sure there are any unmet emergency needs because of the heat. AccuWeather is forecasting ‘Realfeel’ temperatures of 100 to 105 this weekend.