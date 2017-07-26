The cost of the Barbara Miller investigation for Sunbury

SUNBURY—The basement is being put back together in the home at 751 N Front Street in Milton. This is the home where the main investigation in the Barbara Miller case was taking place last month. The repairs to the structure will cost the city of Sunbury $13,600.

The bill from contractor, McNeal Steel LLC of Milton include replacing concrete for a portion of the basement floor, rebuilding walls that were removed, installing a window, and repairing the deck off the back of the house. These repairs will be paid for out of the city’s police department budget.