The Columbia-Montour Restaurant week is coming up

BLOOMSBURG – A regional tourism promotion agency is encouraging Valley residents to enjoy a meal out during ‘restaurant week’ and help the local economy in the process. The Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau said the promotion, which starts this Friday (3/16), involves dozens of restaurants, and is designed to spur more activity at their member businesses.

They say the restaurants, wineries, and breweries will have special menus, discounts, and there is a change to win a meal at the Pine Barn Inn. Additionally, they are encouraging restaurant patrons to devote some of their time to the arts, with a play at the Bloomsburg Theater Ensemble or visit an art gallery.

The visitor’s bureau has the full details on the restaurant week activities at www.itourcolumbiamontour.com. On that website, they have videos of 94KX’s Tom Morgan and Lura Good in some of the popular local restaurant kitchens.