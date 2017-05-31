The big Northumberland project begins

NORTHUMBERLAND – Part of PennDOT’s big $13.7 million Duke Street reconstruction project starts next week. Utility work has been underway for about a year, but next week PennDOT’s preliminary work starts Monday.

In the next three years, the work includes reconstruction of Route 147 (Duke Street), Route 11 north (Water Street), Route 11 south (Front Street), and Route 147 (King Street). PennDOT says the work will be done in phases to minimize impacts of residents, businesses and motorists. Some night work is also scheduled.

The department says preliminary work starting Monday includes tree trimming and tree removal, and the demolition of a house needed for intersection widening at King and Water Streets. Work begins next Monday, June 5 and will end June 23. The project then will be shut down until July 9 for Pineknotter Days.

A truck detour will be implemented June 19 for all trucks over 36 feet in length. Trucks will be able to access local businesses for deliveries. Phased construction from Eighth Street to Fifth Street begins July 10. Detours will be in effect. The majority of construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019.