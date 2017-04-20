The bids are in….and the winner is?

NORTHUMBERLAND — More progress on the new Northumberland County Prison. The county commissioners met Thursday afternoon and awarded the ‘site work contract’ for the new county jail to Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. Hawbaker of State College, had lowest bid of about $ 1.1 million dollars.

Todd Rothermel, who works for the firm hired by the county to oversee the construction said Hawbaker was the low bidder,

“Because of the statute with the state requiring a low response bidder for the award of the site work, unless there’s a reason not to award to the lowest responsible bidder, we have an obligation via the county through the state procurement code to award to Glenn Hawbaker.”

There were three bids considered, Dave Gutelius Excavating , Inc. came in with just over $1.1 million, and Landis Deck & Sons of Berks County came in with just under $1.3 million. (Christopher Elio)