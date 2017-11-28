Thanksgiving drive-by  shooter turns himself in

KULPMONT – The Pottsville man sought for allegedly committing a drive-by shooting Thanksgiving day has turned himself into police. 19-year-old Dashawn Andrew Coward is jailed on $300,00 bail at Columbia County Prison. He was arraigned after surrendering at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, four days following the incident.

Kulpmont Police were in search of Coward who allegedly shot another man in the legs several times during a shooting at 1:45pm Thanksgiving Day in the 700 block of Walnut Street in Kulpmont. (Matt Catrillo)