“Thank you for your service” film to be shown in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT—An awarding winning documentary is coming to the Community Arts Center in Williamsport and admission is free. Presented by the Pennsylvania College of Technology, Lycoming College, and the Community Arts Center, “Thank You for Your Service” will be shown Wednesday, March 21 at 7 pm.

Penn College News says, the acclaimed documentary focuses on the failure of the U.S. military mental health policy to address the needs of veterans. The 2016 features military and civilian experts discussing the mental health crisis. Viewers are to be advised that the films contain images of war a suicidal content.

They say doors open at 6 pm, and the director of the film, Tom Donahue is scheduled to attend. Find more information about the film at thankyouforyourservicethefilm.com