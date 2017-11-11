Thank a veteran for keeping this country the land of the free

SUNBURY— A Valley veteran says Veteran’s Day is not just about the men and women who have served, but it’s also about being thankful for being in the land of the free, “To me Veteran’s Day is a day to be thankful and a day to be thoughtful. Yes, it is a day to remember veterans and to thank a veteran but also to be thankful of where we live and the freedoms that we have.”

Anne Furman, Officer in Charge of the Services Flight in the 193rd Special Operations Force Support Squadron says she joined the Pennsylvania National Guard five days after graduating high school. Her plan was to go into the military to pay for college, but after 18 years in the service she says should wouldn’t have it any other way.

Furman spoke about why it’s important to thank a veteran, “There were times in American history where veterans didn’t always get that warm greeting, so if you see somebody I think it’s a great time to be respectful and thank them for what they do.”

What are Furman’s plans for Veteran’s Day? She says she will spend the day with family who are also military veterans. She encourages everyone to thank a veteran for their service, today. (Sarah Benek)