Northumberland County DA: Text scam targeting Valley residents

SUNBURY—Look out for another fraud attempt happening in the Valley. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz is warning residents of a text message scam that has been happening lately. The DA’s office has received numerous complaints of a threatening text message that have received. The text is poorly written and appears to be a message sent from one or more computers of unknown origin.

The text reads, “After that you will be taken under custody by the local cops as there are four serious allegations pressed on your name at this moment we would request you get back us that we can discuss about this case before taking any legal action against you. The number to reach us is 479-304-5635. I repeat 479-304-5635 thank you.”

The DA’s office says the area code originates in Fayetteville, Arkansas and the scam is accompanied by a pre-recorded voice message. If you receive a text message or phone call you believe to be a scam contact the DA’s office.