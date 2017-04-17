Temporary bridge opens on Route 522 in Kreamer

KREAMER – Those who travel on Route 522 in Kreamer will be traveling on a temporary bridge and roadway beginning on Tuesday. PennDOT is working to replace the bridge over Middle Creek and the temporary bridge and roadway will be used for several months.

The old bridge will be demolished and a new concrete bridge will be constructed. The replacement project is $4.3-million and should be finished in November of this year. In the spring of 2018, the final paving work will be done on the bridge. (Ali Stevens)