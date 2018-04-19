Temple academic adviser testifies in Cosby case: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s lawyers have turned to their star witness in the comedian’s sexual assault retrial. Temple University academic adviser Marguerite Jackson testified on Wednesday that chief accuser Andrea Constand spoke about fabricating sexual assault allegations against a high-profile person so she could “get that money” from a lawsuit.

Jackson took the witness stand the same day jurors heard Cosby’s explosive deposition testimony about giving quaaludes to women before sex. The jury is expected to hear from a pair of drug experts on Thursday. The prosecution’s expert, Dr. Timothy Rohrig, testified at Cosby’s last trial that wooziness and other effects Constand described could have been caused by quaaludes or over-the-counter Benadryl. The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Criminal penalties for hazing would become more severe under a bill — approved Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Senate — that was inspired by the death last year of a Penn State pledge after a night of heavy drinking. Senators voted unanimously to send the House a proposal that would make the most severe hazing a felony and permit confiscation of frat houses where hazing has occurred. The bill also would impose new reporting requirements by schools of all violations of anti-hazing laws.

Sophomore engineering student Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, suffered a series of falls at the Beta Theta Pi house the night of Feb. 2, 2017, and subsequently died of severe head and abdominal injuries. The bill is titled the Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing Law. It defines hazing as conditioning acceptance into a group on breaking the law; consuming food, booze or drugs that put someone in emotional or physical harm; having them endure “brutality” that includes whipping, beating, branding, calisthenics or exposure to severe weather; or putting people through sleep deprivation, “exclusion from social conduct” or extreme embarrassment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top state senator is appealing a federal judge’s order that he personally pay more than $29,300 to reimburse lawyers who successfully challenged the state’s congressional districts as unconstitutionally gerrymandered. Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, a Republican, appealed the order this week to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson found that Scarnati improperly tried to move the legal challenge from state court to federal court last fall. Baylson says the attempt violated procedural rules and other defendants hadn’t agreed to it. Scarnati aide Drew Crompton says the attempt to move the case based on the recommendations of numerous private lawyers. Crompton also says assessing personal liability in governmental legal decisions is absurd and could interfere with good-faith litigation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation is advancing in Pennsylvania to impose stiffer punishments on a repeat drunk-driving offender who kills someone while driving under the influence. The Senate voted 45-4 on Wednesday to send the bill to the House. Currently, a drunk driver who kills someone faces a three-year mandatory sentence.

Under the bill, that sentence would rise to five years in prison for a repeat drunk driver and to seven years in prison for someone who has two or more prior drunk-driving convictions. The bill imposes a consecutive prison term for each victim. The sponsor, Sen. John Rafferty of Montgomery County, says about one-third of all drivers arrested or convicted of drunk driving are repeat offenders. Meanwhile, the bill also increases the penalty to a third-degree felony for certain driving-under-the-influence repeat offenders.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It was a surreal scene that is part of daily life for many black Americans and minorities, an everyday moment gone wrong, ending in complete humiliation. Two black men were handcuffed and arrested at a Starbucks, setting off a national uproar after the incident was captured on video. A worker complained the men were trespassing, but they maintained they were doing what thousands of people do in the popular coffee shops across the country — waiting to meet a friend.

The exchange was a fresh reminder that, five decades after the end of legal segregation, to be black in America is to be constantly challenged in certain spaces in ways white Americans scarcely have to consider, simply to get through the day without being hassled. The term used to describe encounters like the one at the Starbucks is “retail racism,” also known as “shopping while black.” It happens when minority customers are treated differently than white customers through a variety of indignities and slights, such as being refused service, falsely accused of shoplifting or reported to security or police over something mundane.

NEW YORK (AP) — Two students who survived the deadly mass shooting this year at a Florida high school have a book deal. Siblings David and Lauren Hogg are working on “#NEVERAGAIN: A New Generation Draws the Line.” Random House announced Wednesday that the book would come out June 5 and that the Hoggs were donating their proceeds to charity and community organizations.

The Hoggs and other students at the Parkland, Florida, school have become leading gun control advocates since the Feb. 14 tragedy that left 17 people dead. Random House is calling the book “a moving portrait” of a new political movement. The publisher will make a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization founded in 2014.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials have approved $4.3 million in state subsidies to keep the 2019 Miss America pageant in Atlantic City. The state Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved the funding Tuesday after months of uncertainty over the pageant’s future. The Press of Atlantic City reports that the pageant’s contract was under scrutiny after emails surfaced showing the Miss America CEO disparaging the appearance and intellect of former pageant winners.

Sam Haskell resigned as CEO in December 2017, along with other board members. The pageant is now led by former Fox News Channel anchor and 1998 Miss America Gretchen Carlson. The chairman of the authority board of directors says officials were encouraged by the pageant’s description of the 2019 competition as having a focus on women’s empowerment.

NEW YORK (AP) — As the curtain goes up on the 17th Tribeca Film Festival, Robert De Niro is using the festival’s megawatt spotlight to direct his considerable ire at President Donald Trump. De Niro, a co-founder of the annual New York festival, has been among the most vocal and bluntest of Trump’s critics, frequently excoriating the president. He has, for example, previously said he’d like to punch Trump in the face.

At a kickoff luncheon for press Wednesday, De Niro referred to Trump as “our Lowlife-in-Chief” and rejected what he referred to as the president’s narrow definition of America. “The country has had a bad year, and you — the press — have taken a lot of hits,” De Niro told the reporters in attendance. “America is being run by a madman who wouldn’t recognize the truth if it came inside a bucket of his beloved Colonel Sanders Fried Chicken.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Playboy model who said she had a 10-month affair with President Donald Trump settled her lawsuit Wednesday with a supermarket tabloid over an agreement that prohibited her from discussing the relationship publicly. Karen McDougal’s settlement with the company that owns the National Enquirer “restores to me the rights to my life story and frees me from this contract that I was misled into signing nearly two years ago,” she said in a statement Wednesday.

In August 2016, the tabloid’s parent company, American Media Inc., paid McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story about the alleged relationship, but the story never ran. Last month, McDougal filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles asking to invalidate the contract, which she said she was misled into signing. The suit alleged that the company didn’t publish the story because AMI’s owner, David Pecker, is “close personal friends” with Trump. It also charged that Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, had inappropriately intervened and was secretly involved in discussions with AMI executives about the agreement.

PARRISH, Ala. (AP) — A stinking trainload of human waste from New York City is stranded in a tiny Alabama town, spreading a stench like a giant backed-up toilet — and the “poop train” is just the latest example of the South being used as a dumping ground for other states’ waste. In Parrish, Alabama, population 982, the sludge-hauling train cars have sat idle near the little league ball fields for more than two months, Mayor Heather Hall said. The smell is unbearable, especially around dusk after the atmosphere has become heated, she said.

“Oh my goodness, it’s just a nightmare here,” she said. “It smells like rotting corpses, or carcasses. It smells like death.”

All kinds of waste have been dumped in Georgia, Alabama and other Southern states in recent years, including toxic coal ash from power plants around the nation. In South Carolina, a plan to store radioactive nuclear waste in a rural area prompted complaints that the state was being turned into a nuclear dump.

In Parrish, townspeople are considering rescheduling children’s softball games, or playing at fields in other communities to escape the stink.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s transportation department has apologized for an “inappropriate message” that appeared on one of its traffic signs. Motorist Ruslan Kozlov he was driving on Interstate 5 south Tuesday afternoon when he spotted the message “U Suck” on an overhead sign. The transportation department said it was “clearly a mistake” that was caused by a “training error.” The agency says it’s taking steps so it doesn’t happen again.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The lights dimmed and the crowd of men and women erupted into applause and hoots Wednesday evening as Hollywood’s blockbuster “Black Panther” premiered in Saudi Arabia’s first movie theater. Though it was a private, invitation-only screening, for many Saudis it marked one of the clearest moments of change to sweep the country in decades. It’s seen as part of a new era in which women will soon be allowed to drive and people in the kingdom will be able to go to concerts and fashion shows, and tuck into a bucket of popcorn in a cinema.

“It’s a new era, a new age. It’s that simple. Things are changing, progress is happening. We’re opening up and we’re catching up with everything that’s happening in the world,” said Rahaf Alhendi, who attended the showing. Authorities said the public would be able to purchase tickets online Thursday for showings starting Friday. But there may be delays.

WASHINGTON (AP) — “A total con job.” That’s what President Donald Trump says a porn star is pulling on people by promoting an artist’s sketch of a man she says threatened her to keep quiet about the affair. The Twitter reference to Stormy Davis appears to be the first Trump made about the porn star who says she had a one-off tryst with Trump in 2006. As you can imagine, it was greeted with derision by Daniel’s attorney. Michael Avenatti said the recent raid on Trump lawyer Michael Cohen turned up evidence of “con job after con job” against the American people. He calls Trump a “completely unhinged, undisciplined opponent who is prone to shooting himself in the foot.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Who doesn’t like babies? No one in the Senate, apparently — at least not enough to block a historic rules change that passed Wednesday allowing the newborns of members into the chamber. Its passage without objection came despite plenty of concern, some privately aired, about the threat the tiny humans pose to the Senate’s cherished decorum.

The inspiration for the new rule is a small bundle named Maile Pearl, born April 9 to Illinois Democrat Tammy Duckworth. Teleworking is not an option in the Senate, which requires members to vote in person. Most senators were supportive, although some couldn’t resist taking a jab at their colleagues. Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said, “Why would I object to it? We have plenty of babies on the floor.”

CLARKRIDGE, Ark. (AP) — Eldon Cooper doesn’t consider himself lucky to be alive. This is despite being trapped inside the cab of a tractor upside down, submerged in a frigid pond on his Clarkridge, Arkansas property for more than three hours on a cold February night. The 19-year Army veteran credits his wife, rescue personnel, and most of all his faith in God for seeing him through the harrowing experience.

He was checking on a dam on his property, but got too close to the edge and slid into the water with the door to the cab pinned to the bottom of the pond. He says for some reason the flashers came on. And that’s how his wife spotted him. It took a couple of hours, but finally she and rescue personnel got him out.

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. (AP) — A 15-year-old Ontario girl who scored an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding says she’s now being approached by designers who want to dress her for the big event. Faith Dickinson says the whole experience is “like a dream” and she’s looking forward to getting dressed up for the big day.

She earned the coveted spot for her charity work as the founder of Cuddles for Cancer, which last year won her a Diana Award, named after Prince Harry’s mother. And she’s one of seven young people affiliated with the prize who’ve been chosen to watch the nuptials from the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19. Cuddles for Cancer makes blankets for cancer patients and veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder. The wedding hoopla is undoubtedly one of the biggest things to happen to Dickinson. She says: “Even bigger than prom.”

ATLANTA (AP) — Ryan Flaherty homered and drove in four runs, Brandon McCarthy outpitched Vince Velasquez and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-3. The team then awaited a medical report on Freddie Freeman, who left the game after being hit by a pitch near the spot where he suffered a fractured left wrist last season. All Phillies games are on WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored his fifth goal of the series and became the Pittsburgh Penguins’ career postseason points leader in a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Penguins lead the first-round playoff series 3-1 as its shifts to Pittsburgh for Game 5.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sean Rodriguez hit a two-run home run that backed Chad Kuhl and helped the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 10-2 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep. Josh Bell drove in three runs and David Freese added a two-run double as Pittsburgh improved to 8-0 in day games. Adam Frazier had three of Pittsburgh’s 13 hits and backup catcher Elias Diaz added two hits.

UNDATED (AP) — Professional wrestling Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino has died. He was 82. Sammartino was one of the biggest wrestling stars of the 1960s and 1970s and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. He was born in Italy and his family immigrated when he was a child to Pittsburgh, where he learned how to become a pro wrestler. Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto says Sammartino was one of the city’s greatest ambassadors.Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

