Telos and Lackawanna College team up to help kids read

SUNBURY—Valley children will have the opportunity to improve their reading speed and comprehension with two clinics coming up at the Lackawanna College Sunbury campus. Through a collaboration between Lackawanna College and Telos Educational Services students in grades 3-8 will have the opportunity to use the spring and summer to work on reading skills.
Phil Campbell, Director of Lackawanna College of Sunbury has donated a classroom and computer lab for the clinics put on by Telos. He says, “Lackawanna College wants to be a part of the community and help to find ways for people to succeed and the partnership with Telos is one way we can achieve that.”
- The Telos spring reading clinic will be held Saturday mornings from 9-10:30 for 8 weeks between April 7 and May 26.
- The summer reading clinic will be held from June 23-August11, Saturday mornings from 9:30am-11am.
To get your child involved contact Telos and TelosTutoring.org. Parents can also contact the director of Telos, Erin Conner by calling 570-238-1701. The cost for the 8 week clinic is $25 and a deposit of $100 is required to enroll. The enrollment deadline for the spring clinic is April 2.
Students should have a working computer, laptop, or tablet and have the ability to access the internet. If a student does not have access to a computer, Me Push has donated 4 computers to the program.
Additionally, If you would like to sponsor a “seat” in one of the reading clinics for a student in need of financial help email Erin Conner at EConner@TeloTutoring.org.