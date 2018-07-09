Telephone town hall Wednesday with Cong. Marino, Kelly and ‘Dr. Phil’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – US Congressman Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station) is continuing to address constituents concerns about the opioid crisis…this time in a special telephone discussion. Cong. Marino, along with Cong. Mike Kelly (R-3rd, Butler) will be co-hosting a toll-free telephone town hall meeting Wednesday.

Consitutents will be able to ask questions to the congressmen and talk with Dr. Phillip McGraw, a.k.a Dr. Phil, and his team about the ongoing national epidemic. The town hall will take place Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. To participate, dial 877-228-2184 and enter event ID 19013 at the time of the event.