Teenager found under the influence in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM — Police say A 14-year-old girl was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance at an apartment in Shamokin Dam Friday night. The teenager was found with two men who had been smoking marijuana and possibly using meth. The men were identified as 22-year-old Reginal A. Brown Jr. of Shamokin Dam and 18-year-old Dominic Caroway of South Williamsport.

Officers say they discovered drug paraphernalia and marijuana at the residence. Charges are pending for Brown and Caroway by Shamokin Dam police including one count of corruption of minors, one count of possession of marijuana, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The 14-year-old female was placed with her parents. Police say a search of the residence did not find any meth.

Officers say they found an existing bench warrant out for Caroway in Lycoming county for ‘failure to appear.’ Caroway was turned over to Lycoming County officials. Police also say they’ll be taking action against the owner of the apartment.