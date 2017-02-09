Teen who made false accusation about assault is charged

LEWISBURG — Charges of making a false police report and generating false evidence have been filed against a teen accused of fabricating a sexual assault that did not occur. Buffalo Valley Regional Police say the teen, who will not be identified, faces those charges in Union County juvenile court.

The teen told police that during a run in the area of Waterford Place, a man in a red SUV pulled over and forced the teen into the vehicle to perform a sex act. The teen also provided police with information to sketch the alleged attacker and distribute the composite sketch to the public. Police determined the allegation was false on Friday. The teen’s age, identity and gender were not disclosed. (Ali Stevens)