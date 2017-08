DANVILLE—A teenager is missing from Danville. Bloomsburg State Police tell WKOK 19-year-old Joel Depaolo went missing from his father’s home in Danville in July.

Around 10:30pm on July 24, Depaolo left his father’s home at 225 Logan Run Rd in Danville and said he was going to Bloomsburg with a friend; Ronald Depaolo has not seen or heard from his son since.

A neighbor last seen Depaolo at his father’s residence on July 27, anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomsburg State Police.