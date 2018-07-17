Teen girl injured and charged after Route 61 crash

SHAMOKIN TWP – A 17-year-old girl, without a driver’s license, was hurt and is now facing charges after crashing her vehicle on Route 61 July 10. Stonington state police tell us the crash occurred just after 8 p.m. July 10. Troopers say the unidentified 17-year-old from Montandon was traveling south on Route 61 when she lost control of the vehicle, and hit a PennDOT sign and pole.

Troopers say the teen was taken to Geisinger Shamokin for treatment of suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt. One passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt was taken to Geisinger for treatment of minor injuries. A 17-year-old male passenger who also didn’t wear a seatbelt at the time was not injured.

The 17-year-old girl was charged with various traffic violations including driving while operating privledge is suspended or revoked. One passenger was also cited for not wearing a seat belt. Charges were filed in district court.