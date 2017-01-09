Teen dating violence the focus of a video contest

LEWISBURG — The 3rd annual Teen Dating Violence Video Contest has begun, hosted by Transitions.

Heather Schnyder, Prevention Education Specialist at Transitions explained why they have the contest, “What came to our attention was every year, nearly 1.5 million high school students experience some form of physical abuse from a dating partner. So, what we decided to do was create a contest that would encourage students in grades 9 through 12 to put together a 30 to 60 second public service announcement that would bring awareness to teen dating violence.”

Schnyder said the videos need to highlight certain things in 30 to 60 seconds, “Warning signs and put together scenarios, circumstances, situations and then show students how to resolve those issues or who to turn to. Show the warning signs so that it would really bring a strong message to high school students about healthy relationships and non-abusive relationships.”

Sixteen-year-old Amirae Williams of Lewisburg Area High School appreciates the concept of the video contest, “I think it is actually a really good cause because dating violence is never okay and any violence in general, that is never the answer. In a healthy relationship, everyone should have mutual respect for each other. So, when it comes to violence, that’s just complete disrespect of the relationship for either one of the participants in it.”

The contest is open to students in Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties and five finalists will be selected to be showcased on Transitions’ Facebook page. The public will then choose the winner. Submissions must be made by February 14. You can find more information at www.transitionsofpa.org. (Ali Stevens)