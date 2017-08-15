Teen charged after falsely identifying himself

SHAMOKIN DAM – State police say a 15-year-old from Shamokin is charged after falsely identifying himself to police. 15-years-old is too young to drive in Pennsylvania and his name is not being disclosed.

Troopers say the unidentified teen was observed driving north on Routes 11 and 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County early Tuesday morning. They say failed to stop at a red light. After being stopped by police, he provided false information as to his identity.

He was charged with providing false information to law enforcement, driving without a license and failing to stop for a red light.