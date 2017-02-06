Teaching with technology a top topic at Shikellamy

SUNBURY — The Shikellamy school board is talking about new ways to modernizing their classrooms. Thursday night the board discussed using Google Chrome Books, instead of some conventional books and other methods.

The school district has stepped up efforts to incorporate technology into the classrooms over the past two years and is already using Google Classroom. That is a learning platform for schools which aims to simplify creating, distributing and grading assignments paperlessly. The students can also use this platform to do peer-to-peer collaboration, take tests, and submit assignments.

Dale Martin, Network Administrator for the Shikellamy School District, says the education value will be enhanced, and within the next five years the schools can become completely paperless. He says that will save the district money on paper usage. The board hopes to vote on this in the near future. (Nicole Kelly)