Teacher in hot water after disparaging letter address, Chelsea Clinton reaching out to mother of student on Twitter

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — A Valley teacher has apologized for intentionally misspelling Hillary Clinton’s name to emphasize the word “liar” in a sixth-grade student’s letter.

A parent, Shannon Reinard tells The Daily Item her 11-year-old stepdaughter, Mary, asked Shikellamy Middle School teacher Benjamin Attinger for help writing the letter to the former presidential candidate. She wrote the letter and Attinger addressed it Hiliar Rodham Clinton.

Her stepmom noticed the misspelling and in a voicemail the teacher said it was “kind of a joke.” The Reinard family met with the teacher and school officials on Tuesday. Shannon Reinard says the teacher apologized to the student.

Chelsea Clinton has reached out to Shannon Reinard via Twitter, offering to hand deliver the letter to her mother.

https://twitter.com/ChelseaClinton/status/958784438401486848

