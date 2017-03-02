Teacher hurt in fight at Shikellamy High School

SUNBURY — A teacher was hurt trying to break up a fight at Shikellamy High School on Wednesday morning. Sunbury police were called to the high school after police say a 17-year-old student entered a classroom and began to attack another student.

The Daily Item reports a female teacher tried to break up the fight and was injured during the struggle. Several other teachers heard the fight and came in the classroom to assist. The two students involved in the fight were not identified. They will be disciplined by the school district. (Ali Stevens)