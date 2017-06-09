Taxes not going up in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – Property owners surrounding the Lewisburg Area School District won’t see their taxes raised in the next school year. The school board approved a new budget at about $34 million during Thursday’s meeting. The Daily Item reports School board directors held the line on the existing 17.03 mill property tax rate for the 2017-18 school year.

Property owners continue to pay about $170 on each $10,00 of assessed property value. Lewisburg Area taxpayers hadn’t seen a budget adopted without a tax increase since the 2011-12 school year…but last year directors adopted a budget with a 2.29 percent increase.