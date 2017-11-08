 Tax referendum approved, new Mundy wins Supreme Court seat

HARRISBURG – On the way to possible property tax cuts and a new state Supreme Court justice. Pennsylvania voters Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment that could lead to property tax cuts. According to the Department of State, the matter was decided by nearly 150,000 votes. Governor Tom Wolf and state legislatures would have to find ways to replace that revenue if approved. Property taxes have been used to fund public schools.

In a key race for a seat on Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court, GOP incumbent Sallie Mundy defeated Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff, a former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Matt Catrillo)