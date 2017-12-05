Tax increase likely for Northumberland County

Northumberland County residents likely facing tax increase

SUNBURY – Big projects in Northumberland County are leading to a tax increase for 2018. The 2018 proposed budget set at over $91 million was approved by a 2-1 vote, leading to a $3.35 million increase, which includes $2.7 million, plus a 0.65 debt service. It’s estimated average taxpayers will pay an extra $4.57 per month, equaling to $54.78 per year. It also includes borrowing of at least $6.35 million. $3.25 million goes towards the construction of the new Northumberland County Prison, and approximately $3.1 million is going toward upgrades to the county’s 911 communication systems. There is no deficit in the budget, however.

The proposed 2018 budget will be made available for public inspection for 20 days. The final budget will then be up for adoption at the next public meeting Dec. 28.

WKOK will have more details about the new 911 communication system in a future story. (Matt Catrillo)