Tax increase coming for Selinsgrove residents

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove residents will be seeing higher taxes in 2018. The Selinsgrove Borough Council this week voted for a one-mill tax increase. The hike is part of a $7.136 million spending plan approved Wednesday.

The 4-1 vote to adopt the budget will increase the tax rate from 17 mills to 18 mills. That raises the average tax bill by $33 annually. The board says the tax increase is needed to cover the cost of road repairs and other rising expenses, including a $17,000 increase in costs associated with the police force. (Matt Catrillo)