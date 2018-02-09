Taste the success of Valley wineries at the Winter Wine Fest

SELINSGROVE—Get a taste of award winning, local wines at the 5th annual Winter Wine Fest. Hosted by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, the wine fest will feature local wineries that won big at the 2018 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Participating wineries include:

Shade Mountain Winery and Vineyards

Kulpmont Winery

Fero Vineyards and Winery

Whispering Oaks Winery

Benigna’s Creek Vineyard and Winery

Spyglass Ridge Winery

The Winery at Hunters Valley

Marzoni’s

The Winter Wine Fest is Saturday, February 10 from 1pm to 5 pm at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. The event includes wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres and deserts, and live entertainment. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 570-743-4100 or visit gsvcc.org.