Taste the success of Valley wineries at the Winter Wine Fest

SELINSGROVE—Get a taste of award winning, local wines at the 5th annual Winter Wine Fest. Hosted by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, the wine fest will feature local wineries that won big at the 2018 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Participating wineries include:
- Shade Mountain Winery and Vineyards
- Kulpmont Winery
- Fero Vineyards and Winery
- Whispering Oaks Winery
- Benigna’s Creek Vineyard and Winery
- Spyglass Ridge Winery
- The Winery at Hunters Valley
- Marzoni’s
The Winter Wine Fest is Saturday, February 10 from 1pm to 5 pm at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. The event includes wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres and deserts, and live entertainment. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 570-743-4100 or visit gsvcc.org.