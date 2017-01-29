Taste of the Town supports Ronald McDonald Family Room

DANVILLE — The Ronald McDonald House is building a family room at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and an upcoming fundraiser will help support the cause. Renee Gerringer of the Ronald McDonald House talked about the project, “We started a campaign in June of 2016 to help expand our services into the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital by building what is called a Family Room.”

Gerringer explained, “This family room will be for families who are in a very critical situation at the hospital, who maybe need a place to go quickly to just get something to eat, take a brief nap or to walk away from the hospital setting briefly, but just be steps away from their child.”

Taste of the Town will support the project. John Tucker is also a member of the Taste of the Town committee, “We are having local wineries from all over the Susquehanna Valley come in including Shade Mountain Winery from Danville, Red Shale Ridge Winery of Danville and Freas Farm Winery of Berwick. We are having Big Spring Spirits from Bellefonte and Eight Oaks Distillery come in. Bason’s Coffee out of Danville will be there for those who are not into wine.”

Tucker said, “We are also having many food vendors come in from around the area. There is going to be plenty of food there for everybody to eat.”

The goal is to raise $100,000 and committee member Misty Carodiskey says other fundraising has been done, “We’ve done bake sales and we’ve done tailgate parties. We’ve raised so far $37,000 just by doing bake sales and tailgate parties. We did guest bartending up at Lightstreet Hotel and all the proceeds went to the Ronald McDonald House Family Room.”

Taste of the Town will be held Friday, February 4 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Industrial Arts Building. Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. You can purchase tickets at Red Shale Ridge Winery and Shade Mountain Winery in Danville, Bason’s Coffee in Danville or Freas Farm Winery in Berwick. (Ali Stevens)