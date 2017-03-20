Talk with the Doc panel discussion to focus on palliative care and hospice

LEWISBURG — What is palliative care? When is hospice care needed? An upcoming panel discussion aims to answer those questions and more. A Talk with the Doc panel discussion, hosted by Evangelical Community Hospital, will focus on these topics on Tuesday, April 11 in the Apple Conference Rooms.

The talk is for anyone who is currently diagnosed with a serious, chronic illness or those caring for loved ones living with a chronic illness. The discussion will be presented by a panel of experts from Evangelical Community Hospital and the event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be completed online at www.evanhospital.com. (Ali Stevens)