Take your dog for a dip in Sunbury

SUNBURY—During these dog days of summer give your four legged friend a refreshing dip in the pool with the Doggie Swim at the Sunbury Community Pool. The Doggie Swim benefits the Mostly Mutts No- Kill Shelter, and will be held this Sunday, August 20.

The Doggie Swim will be held from noon to 6pm…or until the pooches run out of steam. The cost is $8.00 for the first dog and $10 for two dogs, and they tell us handlers are free.

The Sunbury Community Pool offers this information for a successful event:

No aggressive dogs are allowed.

Each dog must have a handler.

Handlers must be 16 years old or older.

Collars must be worn and leash in hand.

Rabies tag and license required.

For more information contact the Sunbury Community Pool at 570-286-1441.