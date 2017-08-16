Home
Take your dog for a dip in Sunbury

Sarah Benek | August 16, 2017 |

SUNBURY—During these dog days of summer give your four legged friend a refreshing dip in the pool with the Doggie Swim at the Sunbury Community Pool. The Doggie Swim benefits the Mostly Mutts No- Kill Shelter, and will be held this Sunday, August 20.

The Doggie Swim will be held from noon to 6pm…or until the pooches run out of steam. The cost is $8.00 for the first dog and $10 for two dogs, and they tell us handlers are free.

 

The Sunbury Community Pool offers this information for a successful event:

  • No aggressive dogs are allowed.
  • Each dog must have a handler.
  • Handlers must be 16 years old or older.
  • Collars must be worn and leash in hand.
  • Rabies tag and license required.

 

For more information contact the Sunbury Community Pool at 570-286-1441.

