Take your dog for a dip in Sunbury

SUNBURY—During these dog days of summer give your four legged friend a refreshing dip in the pool with the Doggie Swim at the Sunbury Community Pool. The Doggie Swim benefits the Mostly Mutts No- Kill Shelter, and will be held this Sunday, August 20.
The Doggie Swim will be held from noon to 6pm…or until the pooches run out of steam. The cost is $8.00 for the first dog and $10 for two dogs, and they tell us handlers are free.
The Sunbury Community Pool offers this information for a successful event:
- No aggressive dogs are allowed.
- Each dog must have a handler.
- Handlers must be 16 years old or older.
- Collars must be worn and leash in hand.
- Rabies tag and license required.
For more information contact the Sunbury Community Pool at 570-286-1441.