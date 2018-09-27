Take a walk in Penn’s Woods

BEAVER SPRINGS – Take a nice walk through Penn’s Woods in Beaver Springs on a Sunday, October 7, and learn about the forest. Join the Snyder County Commissioners and Assistant District Forester John Portzline as they showcase the Snyder County owned Faylor Lake property.

The walk will depart from the Faylor Lake boat ramp parking area and travel up and across the breast of the dam to give a great view of the lake. The walk will continue across the north side of the lake and then take a short trail into the woods before returning.

The walk is open to the public, and pets are welcome, but the walk is not wheelchair or stroller accessible. Pet owners will be responsible for cleaning up after their animals. For more information about the walk or detailed directions to the site, please email Jason Winey at jwiney@ptd.net or call 570-837-3000.