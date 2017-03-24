SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has a committee focused on tackling the issue of addiction in The Valley. The Behavioral Health and Addiction Impact Council is focusing on a number of things, including educational programs.

Perry Meadows is a member of the impact council and serves as Medical Director of Geisinger Health Plan, “We are talking about a life or death situation here. It’s pure and simple, it’s life or death. And, it affects everyone. I mean, it could affect you, it could affect me, and it could affect our families. Substance use disorder does not discriminate. It doesn’t care about race, gender, socioeconomic status or educational status. It can affect anyone.”

Joanne Troutman is president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. She said one focus of the impact council is better education. She talked about the “Too Good for Drugs” initiative, “We’ve supported Northumberland County Drug and Alcohol in bringing that program to Shikellamy School District. That will be starting in the fall. And in fact, most of the school districts in Northumberland County are on board. CMSU is at our table and they will be bringing that to Snyder and Union County schools as well as others.”

“Too Good for Drugs” is a school-based drug prevention program designed to reduce students’ intention to use alcohol, tobacco and illegal drugs.

Impact council member Eckie Friar and education specialist at Transitions talked about another program called “Be Your Own Super Hero”, “We are focusing on the very young children. We are coming in from a health and safety focus. We are not really talking about drugs or alcohol so much, as we are just talking about taking care of your body. And, making sure that your needs are taken care of for taking care of your body.” This program starts in kindergarten. To hear more from Firar, Troutman and Meadows on steps being taken to address addiction in The Valley listen to WKOK Sunrise online at WKOK.com. (Ali Stevens)