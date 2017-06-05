Susquehanna Valley Mall not being sold

SELINSGROVE – In the midst of a pervasive rumor the Susquehanna Valley Mall has been sold to a casino, mall officials say it simply isn’t the case. General Manager Margie Deppen tells WKOK the mall is not for sale.

She says the mall is still owned by Susquehanna Valley Mall Associates, LP. Deppen does note there are several changes coming to the mall. Boscov’s Furniture Outlet and Cricket Wireless have recently opened. Schuylkill Valley Sports and Taco Bell are being remodeled. Two other new stores will soon open as well.

Emails to mall spokeswoman Sharon Leonard were not returned.