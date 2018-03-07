Susquehanna Valley Conservatives to host all three GOP candidates



LEWISBURG – The Susquehanna Valley Conservatives will be hosting all three Pennsylvania republican gubernatorial candidates Monday. The conservative group announced that Laura Ellsworth, Paul Mango and Scott Wagner will at the meeting Monday at 7pm. The three GOP candidates have had several face-offs lately.

The meeting is free and open to the public, it is at the Best Western Inn, near Lewisburg. There will be questions posed by the group’s moderator and the audience can submit questions as well. The conservatives say they hope whomever wins the primary will defeat incumbent democratic governor Tom Wolf. More details at susquehannavalleyconservatives.com.