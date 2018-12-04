Susquehanna University to have public safety officers with firearms

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University will soon have armed public safety officers on campus. In a letter to parents Monday, SU President Dr. Jonathan Green says the university has decided to authorize a limited number of highly trained officers to carry firearms, effective December 14.

Dr. Green says the goal is to enhance safety and tighten up existing campus security measures. That will still include access to local and state police resources. Dr. Green says it’s the University’s hope that the knowledge of armed officers will deter incidents, and if a serious incident occurs, it will improve response time.