Susquehanna University student secures grant for Shamokin

SELINSGROVE — The city of Shamokin will be receiving a $10,000 grant secured by a Susquehanna University student. The university says senior Justin Skavery applied for the grant through his internship with the Northumberland County Planning Commission. The money will go toward repairs and improvements to the Lawton Shroyer Community Pool.

Skavery is from Mount Carmel and says, “It’s always good to see good things happen in the area.”

Skavery worked with Don Alexander, the director of economic development and planning for Northumberland County. Skavery is working to secure another grant for the Shamokin American Legion building which houses the community library and train museum. (Sarah Benek)