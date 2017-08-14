Susquehanna University starts new ‘Susquehanna Service Leaders’ program

SU mission of service highlighted with new Service Leaders program

SELINSGROVE – The newly established Susquehanna Service Leaders Program is set to begin this fall after the University received a $7.1-million gift from a donor earlier this year. President Jonathan Green says there’s a great legacy of service at the University and it’s rooted in their mission, but this program will take it to the next level.

“The students are actively engaged in developing skill sets in a number of different disciplines and provide a great resource to the community, in terms of being sort of midway through their professional training, and having skill sets that could be advantageous both to the nonprofit sector and to businesses within the community,” says Green.

Program coordinator, Sarah Farbo, says there are 8 students enrolled in the program from this year’s incoming class, and they will arrive on campus on August 20th. Several nonprofits throughout the region were identified as community partners for the students’ projects that will focus on youth development. Each student receives a scholarship to participate and works about 10 hour each week.

“It’s one of the richest examples of the kind of work I would like to see us advancing throughout the broader community,” Green adds. (Sara Lauver)