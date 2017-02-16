Susquehanna University receives a $7.1-million gift

SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has received a $7.1-million gift. The gift was given by an unnamed donor to establish the Susquehanna Service Leaders Program, which will allow students to service community organizations that support youth development programs in The Valley.

The university says the donor is a longtime friend of the university that wishes to remain anonymous. The university will hire a program coordinator and will fund scholarships for students. Then, the incoming Class of 2021 will have 10 SU Service Leaders and in four years, the program will be fully enrolled with 40 students, 10 in each class.

SU Service Leaders will work about 10 hours a week with the community organization that they are paired with. They will work with organizations focused on youth development programs that promote efforts in education, health care, nutrition, employment, the arts and more. (Ali Stevens)