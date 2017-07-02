Susquehanna University is going Green…President Green that is

SELINSGROVE – Today is day two on the job for Susquehanna University’s new president Jonathon Green. The university issued a statement Friday saying Green will take over from Dr. L. Jay Lemons on July 1.

Green is a native of New York State, was provost and dean of faculty at Illinois Wesleyan University, and was chosen by a 15-member search committee at Susquehanna. He is described by SU as a scholar, teacher, musician, composer and conductor who has been active in numerous academic and community endeavors.

Green said SU’s dedication to student success in the classroom and the world, the strong faculty and curriculum are “consonant with my sensibilities.” He has a doctorate from the University of North Carolina. More about Green at www.susqu.edu.