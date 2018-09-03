Susquehanna University among nation’s best colleges

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University has been named as one of the best colleges for your money. A new release says S-U has been selected by Money magazine as one of its “Best Colleges for Your Money.”

The magazine analyzes the nation’s best-performing colleges to help families understand the value they deliver…a great education at an affordable price that helps students launch promising careers.

Susquehanna’s recognition is based on its six-year graduation rate, the net price of a degree, the amount of student and parent loans, and estimated earnings of its graduates, among other criteria.