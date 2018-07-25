Susquehanna River to crest above flood stage

SUNBURY – After being forecast to crest below it, the Susquehanna River is now expected to crest above flood stage. Sunbury Municipal Authority Flood Manager Jeff Lewis tells us the river is expected to crest at 25.4 feet, about a foot and a half above flood stage. The river is currently at 18 feet. Lewis says there’s no need to panic about the river levels just yet, “25 feet is still at monitoring the system, once we get to 27 feet then we start putting in closures and structures, but they would be the closure structures up at market street up at RT 61, the railroad one, it wouldn’t be anything else, really, other than that.”

Despite that, the concern for flash flooding still remains for not only the river, but more so for small creeks and streams such as Shamokin Creek and Little Shamokin Creek. Lewis says crews will continuing monitoring the situation around the clock, “We typically do not monitor the situation 24 hours a day when the river is at 17 or 18 feet, but because of the amount of rain that we have had, which is 9.8 inches since Saturday, it is really giving us concern for flash flooding from Shamokin Creek and little Shamokin creeks, so we’re out there monitoring it 24/7.”

You can view the latest river levels at WKOK.com.