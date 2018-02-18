Susquehanna River branches were rising, and crested

SUNBURY – The Susquehanna River is high but no major problems are expected. The National Weather Service Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center says the river will stay bank-full during the weekend, but will stay below flood stage.

The main stem of the Susquehanna River at Sunbury crested at about 16.4’ and is receding now. That reading is below the 20’ action stage and well below the 24’ flood stage. The river at Lewisburg crested at about 12’ early Sunday morning, well below flood stage. At Danville, it crested Saturday at about 11’.

This week, between one and two inches of rain fell in the river basin, during abnormally mild temperatures, leading to rapid melting of snowfall, and extensive runoff on saturated ground.