SU professor talks new book on when and if violence is justified

SELINSGROVE – Can violence ever be justified in society and from a religious perspective? That question is address in a book titled, “May I Kill?,” written by Dr. Jeffrey Mann. He’s an Associate Professor of Religious Studies at Susquehanna University. Mann says this question has become controversial based on how most people view violence:

Despite the teaching of violence being deemed as wrong by many religions, Mann says the thought of Jesus teaching non-violence is misunderstood:

Mann’s book is now available on Amazon for purchase. Hear more of his converstation from WKOK’s On The Mark on the WKOK Podcast page.