Home
SU professor talks new book on when and if violence is justified

SU professor talks new book on when and if violence is justified

WKOK Staff | December 24, 2018 |

SELINSGROVE – Can violence ever be justified in society and from a religious perspective? That question is address in a book titled, “May I Kill?,” written by Dr. Jeffrey Mann. He’s an Associate Professor of Religious Studies at Susquehanna University. Mann says this question has become controversial based on how most people view violence:

 

MANN88                                                        :08                               …sort of violence

 

Despite the teaching of violence being deemed as wrong by many religions, Mann says the thought of Jesus teaching non-violence is misunderstood:

 

MANN8                                                          :08                               …always wrong

 

Mann’s book is now available on Amazon for purchase. Hear more of his converstation from WKOK’s On The Mark on the WKOK Podcast page.

 

 

 

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff