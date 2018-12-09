Suspension recommended for former PA prosecutor: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/9/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A disciplinary panel has recommended a one-year suspension of the law license of a former Pennsylvania prosecutor over accusations of improper communications with judges and creation of a false Facebook page. The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania recommended Thursday that the law license of former Centre County district attorney Stacy Parks Miller be suspended for a year and a day.

Dion Rassias wrote on behalf of the board that Parks Miller had “betrayed the faith and trust of the public by engaging in misconduct in her official capacity, including dishonest acts, and this factor weighs heavily in the assessment of discipline.” Parks Miller was accused of engaging in ex parte communications with county judges without informing defense lawyers and of improper creation, dissemination and use of a false Facebook page to keep tabs on suspected bath salt dealers. She earlier called the 2011 Facebook account part of a legitimate law enforcement operation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s considering whether to support a petition filed last week that asks a Pennsylvania environmental rule-making board to impose a cap-and-trade program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Wolf, a Democrat, said Friday he hasn’t come to a conclusion on it, but he agrees climate change is a problem and that a cap-and-trade program may be something Pennsylvania should adopt.

The 407-page petition was filed last week to the 20-member Environmental Quality Board, which includes many Wolf appointees. It was filed by more than 60 parties, including environmental advocacy groups and solar energy firms, and is designed to make Pennsylvania carbon neutral by 2052. It’s based on California’s cap-and-trade program that requires polluters to buy permits for each ton of carbon they release.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alexander Hamilton’s tax records, the blueprints for the largest municipal building in the United States and police logs of horse thieves all have a new home now that the Philadelphia City Archives has opened its state-of-the art facility. The new 65,000-square-foot building houses documents going back over 300 years, and it officially opened to the public on Thursday.

It also features an interactive new mural by Talia Greene. The sprawling work incorporates a 1930s-era map that banks once used to highlight black neighborhoods to restrict access to mortgages. Greene has virtually incorporated documents showing abolitionist and civil rights efforts within those neighborhoods. Among them are the death certificate of Octavius Catto, the 19th-century civil rights activist, and a real estate transaction for Underground Railroad conductor William Still’s house.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Army had the corps bouncing in front of the president and kept the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. The No. 22 Black Knights recovered two fumbles in the fourth quarter, Kelvin Hopkins Jr. had two rushing touchdowns and Army beat Navy 17-10 on Saturday to win its third straight game in the series.

President Donald Trump attended the 119th game between the rivals and flipped the coin before spending a half on each side in a show of impartiality. No matter his view, Army (10-2) always had the edge.

Army retained the CIC Trophy — awarded to the team with the best record in games among the three service academies — after winning it for the first time in 22 years last season and snuffed a late Navy (3-10) rally to retain possession of the patriotic prize With Navy down 10-7, quarterback Zach Abey lost a fumble on fourth-and-12 deep in its own territory. Hopkins would score on a 1-yard run to make it 17-7 and give Army the cushion it needed to win in front of 66,729 fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — A Maine restaurant owner is citing feng shui as a reason not to move boulders outside the building that are in the way of a sidewalk project. Annie Huang, co-owner of Lucky Garden in Hallowell, tells members of the city’s highway committee on Thursday that the boulders are culturally significant. Huang says in a public meeting the boulders were placed according to feng shui, a belief system about spatial arrangement that relates to flow of energy.

The boulders are in the way of the reconstruction of a downtown sidewalk. Some local and state officials have agreed to cut the project short. The Kennebec Journal reports some property owners and a city councilor say the change to the sidewalk plan was made without adequate public notice. The committee’s looking into the sidewalk change.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: On WKOK and WKOK.com at noon: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Angus King, I-Maine; Gov.-elect Tony Evers, D-Wis.

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rubio; Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer; Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rubio; Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. “Fox News Sunday” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, King

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Scores & Skeds

It’s Sunday Night Football tonight on WKOK. It’s a key matchup in the NFC as the Bears host the Rams. Coverage begins at 7:30, kickoff at 8:20. On Eagle 107, it’s a battle for first place in the NFC East as the Cowboys host the Super Bowl Champion Eagles. Coverage begins at 3, kickoff at 4:25. On 100.9 The Valley, the Raiders host the Steelers. Coverage begins at 2:30, kickoff at 4:25.

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Dallas 107 Houston 104 Final Indiana 107 Sacramento 97 Final Atlanta 106 Denver 98 Final Brooklyn 112 N-Y Knicks 104 Final Cleveland 116 Washington 101 Final Boston 133 Chicago 77 Final L.A. Lakers 111 Memphis 88 Final Portland 113 Minnesota 105 Final Miami 121 L.A. Clippers 98 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final Philadelphia 6 Buffalo 2 Final L.A. Kings 5 Vegas 1 Final N-Y Islanders 3 Detroit 2 Final Tampa Bay 7 Colorado 1 Final OT Ottawa 2 Pittsburgh 1 Final SO N-Y Rangers 5 Florida 4 Final Washington 4 Columbus 0 Final Boston 6 Toronto 3 Final San Jose 5 Arizona 3 Final Calgary 5 Nashville 2 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL Final (22) Army 17 Navy 10 ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Carolina at Cleveland 1:00 p.m. New Orleans at Tampa Bay 1:00 p.m. N-Y Giants at Washington 1:00 p.m. Indianapolis at Houston 1:00 p.m. Baltimore at Kansas City 1:00 p.m. Atlanta at Green Bay 1:00 p.m. N-Y Jets at Buffalo 1:00 p.m. New England at Miami 1:00 p.m. Denver at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Arizona 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at Dallas 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Oakland 4:25 p.m. L.A. Rams at Chicago 8:20 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Final (2) Kansas 63 New Mexico St. 60 Final (3) Duke 91 Yale 58 Final (5) Michigan 89 South Carolina 78 Final (6) Nevada 72 (20) Arizona St. 66 Final (8) Auburn 82 Dayton 72 Final OT Seton Hall 84 (9) Kentucky 83 Final (10) Michigan St. 63 Florida 59 Final (11) Florida St. 79 UConn 71 Final OT Marquette 74 (12) Wisconsin 69 Final Tulsa 47 (16) Kansas St. 46 Final (17) Buffalo 80 St. Bonaventure 62 Final (21) Villanova 70 Saint Joseph’s 58 Final (22) Mississippi St. 82 Clemson 71 Final (23) Maryland 55 Loyola of Chicago 41 Final (24) Nebraska 94 Creighton 75 Final (25) Furman 74 SC-Upstate 60 ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Final Atlanta 2 Portland 0 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION New Orleans at Detroit 3:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Toronto 6:00 p.m. Utah at San Antonio 7:00 p.m. Charlotte at N-Y Knicks 7:30 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Vancouver at St. Louis 3:00 p.m. Philadelphia at Winnipeg 3:00 p.m. Boston at Ottawa 5:00 p.m. Montreal at Chicago 6:00 p.m. New Jersey at Anaheim 8:00 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton 9:00 p.m. Dallas at Vegas 9:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Carolina at Cleveland 1:00 p.m. New Orleans at Tampa Bay 1:00 p.m. N-Y Giants at Washington 1:00 p.m. Indianapolis at Houston 1:00 p.m. Baltimore at Kansas City 1:00 p.m. Atlanta at Green Bay 1:00 p.m. N-Y Jets at Buffalo 1:00 p.m. New England at Miami 1:00 p.m. Denver at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Arizona 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at Dallas 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Oakland 4:25 p.m. L.A. Rams at Chicago 8:20 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (7) Tennessee at (1) Gonzaga 3:00 p.m. VCU at (4) Virginia 1:30 p.m. (6) Nevada at Grand Canyon 5:30 p.m. SC State at (15) Virginia Tech 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.