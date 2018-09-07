Suspended Northumberland officer sues borough

NORTHUMBERLAND – A suspended Northumberland officer is suing the borough. The Daily Item reports Officer Ed Cope filed a suit August 27 seeking a judgment seeking reinstatement, back pay, and general damages. Cope filed the suit against Police Chief Butch Kriner, Mayor Daniel Berard, and an unnamed council member.

One complaint says Kriner did not report an incident of a man sexting his 13-year-old stepdaughter in November 2017 to Childline. According to the paper, the complaint also says “the spouse of a borough council member, who was a school administrator, (Is a mandatory reporter) also failed to report the incident to ChildLine.

There’s also an allegation borough employees have not been properly vetted in pre-employment criminal background checks.

Cope was suspended without pay in May for alleged failure to adhere to a firearms regulation.